Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.63.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.68.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $2,663,909.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after acquiring an additional 411,558 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,603,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 891,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,848,000 after acquiring an additional 218,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Guidewire Software by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 857,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,140,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.