Guild Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,685,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,442,000 after purchasing an additional 153,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.