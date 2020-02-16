H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,894 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

HRB opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

