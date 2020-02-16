Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

