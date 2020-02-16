Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.54 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.