Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

