Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 31,620 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 222.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.