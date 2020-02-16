Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003780 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $4.43 million and $112,123.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,998.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.10 or 0.02718739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.04516696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00800350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00915012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00105801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009654 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00658176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,719,263 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

