IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.25 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $0.70. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of IsoRay stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. IsoRay has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IsoRay by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IsoRay by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the period.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

