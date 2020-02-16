HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 130,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.