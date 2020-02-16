Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Releases Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.45 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 4.10-4.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIIQ. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,124 shares. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,140 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,504. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

