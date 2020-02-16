Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Down 10.7% in January

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,577 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

