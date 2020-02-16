Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Trading Up 1%

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) shares were up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.77 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 184.75 ($2.43), approximately 86,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 154,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 2.48 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

