Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 418,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

NYSE HIL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,736 shares. Hill International has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hill International by 57.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hill International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hill International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hill International in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

