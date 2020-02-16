Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, OOOBTC, IDEX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $133.95 million and approximately $14.63 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02840142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00147444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,524,331,023 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, ABCC, Hotbit, Binance, Fatbtc, WazirX, Bilaxy, OOOBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.