Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.17

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.17 and traded as high as $27.09. Hometrust Bancshares shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 22,613 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $34,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,290 shares of company stock valued at $455,066. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

