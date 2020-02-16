Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,750,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,529.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,435.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,297.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

