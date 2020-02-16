Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779 over the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,572,000.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 370,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,058. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

