Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.16.

HTHT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,208 shares. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,997,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

