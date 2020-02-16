HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $207.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.18.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.68. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.