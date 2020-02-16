Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 636.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 34,225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 66,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 558,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

