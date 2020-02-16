Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Lowered to $300.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

Shares of HII opened at $246.21 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

