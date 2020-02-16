Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cfra

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.48.
HUN stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Huntsman by 547.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 856.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
