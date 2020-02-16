Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cfra

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.48.

HUN stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Huntsman by 547.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 856.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

