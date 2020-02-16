i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IIIV. BidaskClub downgraded i3 Verticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

IIIV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 167,073 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 51.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

