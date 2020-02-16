Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Icon makes up about 3.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Icon were worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Icon by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Icon by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Icon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $175.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average is $158.32. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $176.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

