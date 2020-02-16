IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.45). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

IDYA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,361. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

