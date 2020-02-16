Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

INVE stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 17,882 shares of the company traded hands. Identiv has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 68,618 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

