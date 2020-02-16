IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,393 shares of company stock worth $7,036,448 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 376.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.79. The company had a trading volume of 426,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,165. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX has a 1 year low of $141.47 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

