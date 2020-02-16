II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $1,346,750 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in II-VI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in II-VI by 122.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

