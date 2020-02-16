Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,251,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $345.69 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.31 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.28.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

