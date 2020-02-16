Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

