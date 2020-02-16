ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Announces Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.80 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

