ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $6.80. 24,002,337 shares of the company traded hands. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.