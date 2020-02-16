IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hooker Furniture worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HOFT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

