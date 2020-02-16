IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Triple-S Management worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTS opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Triple-S Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Triple-S Management news, Director Cari M. Dominguez bought 5,000 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia bought 2,782 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,630.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,070 shares of company stock worth $171,096. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

