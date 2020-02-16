Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Infosys worth $29,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Infosys by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 5,420,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

