Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc (CVE:MINE) traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 22,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 25,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $580,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of southwestern British Columbia.

