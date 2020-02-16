Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.78

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $11.01. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 104,341 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INO.UN shares. National Bank Financial set a C$11.50 target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $314.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

