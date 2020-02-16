Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director Purchases $95,400.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director Derek S. Reiners purchased 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

