Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $2,527,256.12 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $2,094,391.32.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $223.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

