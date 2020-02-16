Insider Selling: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Sells $152,883.90 in Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. First of Long Island Corp has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 83,157 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

