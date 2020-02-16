Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $573,150.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $94,525.00.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.44. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

