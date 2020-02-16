Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $277,937.50 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25.

On Monday, January 6th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,175,622.03.

ZM opened at $90.95 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,549,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 982,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,836,000 after acquiring an additional 647,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

