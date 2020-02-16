Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. First Analysis cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

INST stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,867,527 shares. Instructure has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $54.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01.

In related news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INST. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 405,279 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $9,030,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $8,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

