Instructure (NYSE:INST) Shares Gap Up to $45.96

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.12, but opened at $45.96. Instructure shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 9,216,623 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01.

In related news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 1st quarter worth about $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure (NYSE:INST)

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

