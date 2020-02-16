Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,019. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. 282,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $131.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

