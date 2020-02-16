Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

