Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

