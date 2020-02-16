Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,040,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,114,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.10 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $105.13 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

