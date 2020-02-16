Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.